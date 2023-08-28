Anees Bazmee is one of the most celebrated directors of Indian Cinema with multiple memorable comedies under his name. The ace director was all set to start shooting for a double-role comedy with Shahid Kapoor in the lead, however, the film is now scrapped due to creative differences with the actor over the script. While most directors take time to cope with such setbacks, Anees Bazmee is unstoppable. According to our highly placed sources, Anees Bazmee has started working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 for Kartik Aaryan.

After fall out with Shahid Kapoor, Anees Bazmee moves on to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan

"Anees Bazmee and team are currently working on the script of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and are ready to take the film on floors in February 2024. The film is targeted to release during the Diwali 2024 weekend along with Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5," a source close to the director told Bollywood Hungama.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and takes the franchise forward marking the return of Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba. "It's a cult comedy franchise. Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee raised the stakes of the first part with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and are now looking to make the biggest one in the franchise. Both are excited about the reunion and have already had multiple meetings in the last 10 days for this horror comedy," the source further told Bollywood Hungama.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Anees Bazmee is also speaking to Varun Dhawan for a comic caper, which will roll in 2nd half of 2024.

Also Read: Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal sets the record straight on Kartik Aaryan’s involvement in the film; says, “Kartik’s role was different and had a different kind of energy than Raju”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.