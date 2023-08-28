Karan Johar teases fans as he saw “trailer of the century”; leaves everyone guessing, is it Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan?

As the countdown to the release of Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Jawan inches closer, the excitement among fans has reached a crescendo. With just under two weeks left for the film's premiere, enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of its trailer. In the midst of this fervour, filmmaker Karan Johar stirred up the anticipation further by hinting at having witnessed something extraordinary.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan Johar dropped a tantalizing hint, leaving followers speculating if his enigmatic proclamation referred to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Johar's post avoided disclosing the film's title, yet his words were enough to set the rumour mill spinning. The post read, “I just saw the trailer of the century!!!!!!!” followed by the hashtag “#iykyk.” Swiftly, the online community began connecting the dots, suspecting that Johar's statement could be a nod to the much-anticipated Jawan trailer.

The impending action-packed film marks the directorial debut of Atlee in Bollywood. Atlee, known for steering three consecutive blockbusters alongside Thalapathy Vijay, Theri, Mersal, and Bigil is gearing up to make his mark on the Hindi film industry. Speculations are rife that Vijay might make a cameo appearance in Jawan, further adding to the film's intrigue. Joining the star-studded lineup, Deepika Padukone is set to grace the screen in a special appearance.

The cast of Jawan includes notables such as Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, among others. The film, presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, is directed by Atlee and produced by the esteemed Gauri Khan. Gaurav Verma contributes as co-producer. Fans across the globe can mark their calendars for the worldwide theatrical release of Jawan on September 7, 2023. The film will make its grand debut in theatres, offering audiences the experience in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

