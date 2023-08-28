comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Mumbai Police heightens security outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat over protests against his gaming ad; 4-5 people detained: Report

Mumbai Police reportedly detained 4-5 people for protesting outside Mannat.

-

Mumbai Police heighted the security outside superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat in Mumbai after several people gathered outside his house to protest over endorsing gaming ads. The protestors allegedly said that these gaming ads misguide and corrupt the youth. Untouched India Foundation was holding protests against ads for apps like Junglee Rummy, Zupee, and others. Mumbai Police reportedly detained 4-5 people.

As reported by Free Press Journal, a statement from the organisation read, “Famous actors and actresses work in these advertisements and they are working towards misguiding the society. The protest will be held outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat bungalow on behalf of Untouched India Foundation.”

Krishnchandra Adal, President of Untouched India Foundation, said, “The new generation is involved in playing Junglee rummy. If someone is playing Junglee rummy or gambling outside, the police arrest them, but big Bollywood stars promoting online games are misleading the young generation. The Bollywood stars also know it is wrong, but they are getting money so they are promoting them. We make these stars famous by watching their movies and spending our money on them. We demand these advertisements to stop. These apps are illegal, we cannot find them on Google, but these apps are uploaded on private websites.”

He added, "Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, we oppose Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Annu Kapoor, Rana Daggubati and cricketers who promote the online game. We wanted to protest outside the houses of these stars as well, but the police detained us."

For unversed, Shah Rukh Khan is the brand ambassador for A23 Games. It is reportedly an online rummy portal.

ALSO READ: Ask SRK: Shah Rukh Khan on Salman Khan sporting new buzz cut: “Salman bhai ko mujhe pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta”

