South Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo starring Park Eun Bin and Kang Tae Oh is not only breaking the records in the home country with viewership but also taking over Netflix globally. The series has seen a tenfold jump in Korea with just five episodes on air but has also gained momentum on the streaming giant.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo starring Park Eun Bin and Kang Tae Oh takes No. 1 spot on Netflix with 23.9 million viewership

As per Netflix, the series has reached the No. 1 spot amongst the Non-English TV content on the streaming platform. Between July 4 and July 10, the viewership for the K-drama has been 23,950,000 (23.9 million) as it spends first week at the top of the chart. With that being said, the series is already getting offers for a US remake after making waves on the platform.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a story about an autistic attorney Young Woo tackles challenges in the courtroom and beyond with the help of her friends and colleagues. She might be different from you and me but when it comes to delivering justice, you can bet that no case is too big or difficult for this newbie attorney to handle.

The series also stars Kang Ki Young, Ha Yun Kyung, and Joo Jong Hy.

