The Witch: Part 2 - The Other One, a sequel to the 2018 film The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, which starred Kim Da Mi, Choi Woo Shik, and Go Min Si, is already taking over the South Korean box office. In just 4 days, it has surpassed 1 million moviegoers making it a box office success. With that being said, the film is set to arrive in India soon.

EXCLUSIVE: The Witch: Part 2 – The Other One starring Lee Jong Suk, Jin Goo, Shin Sia, Park Eun Bin to release in India soon

Star Entertainment is set to bring home the best of world cinema with the long-anticipated The Witch: Part 2. The Other One. Starring newcomer Shin Sia, and directed by Park Hoon Jung, the story follows Sia, as just another girl with unnamed powers who escapes from a top-secret laboratory, pursued by multiple violent groups. The film also features Kim Da Mi from the original, Lee Jong Suk, Park Eun Bin, Sung Yu Been, Jo Min Soo, and Jin Goo.

“We're excited for fans worldwide to experience The Witch 2, after a 4 year-long wait since the first chapter, With cutting-edge CGI, gripping action, and a mind-bending storyline like never seen, International Cinema is back with a bang,” said Jiten Hemdev, MD and CEO of Star Entertainment Pvt Ltd. While the official date is set to announced soon, fans can get excited to watch the film of their favorite South Korean stars.

The film has been released in theatres across the United States on June 17, and in more than 11 countries soon thereafter.

