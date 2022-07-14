The hit Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which has been breaking records globally, has received an offer for a U.S. remake.

Park Eun Bin and Kang Tae Oh starrer Extraordinary Attorney Woo in talks for US remake

According to Korean media portal Soompi, a representative of ASTORY, the production company behind the drama, shared, “We have received a proposal for a remake from the United States, and the production company is currently reviewing the offer.”

In addition to Park Eun Bin, the show also stars Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young, Ha Yun Kyung, and Joo Jong Hyuk.

The show, which is simultaneously also streaming on Netflix, is not only breaking the records in the home country with viewership but also taking over Netflix globally. Recently, the drama saw a tenfold increase in ratings within five episodes, setting a personal best score of 9.138 percent in ratings.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a story about an autistic attorney Young Woo who tackles challenges in the courtroom and beyond with the help of her friends and colleagues. She might be different from you and me but when it comes to delivering justice, you can bet that no case is too big or difficult for this newbie attorney to handle.

