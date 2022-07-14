comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.07.2022 | 2:14 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rashtra Kavach OM Rocketry - The Nambi Effect Hit - The First Case Shamshera Jugjugg Jeeyo
follow us on

Park Eun Bin and Kang Tae Oh starrer Extraordinary Attorney Woo in talks for US remake

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The hit Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which has been breaking records globally, has received an offer for a U.S. remake.

Park Eun Bin and Kang Tae Oh starrer Extraordinary Attorney Woo in talks for US remake

Park Eun Bin and Kang Tae Oh starrer Extraordinary Attorney Woo in talks for US remake

According to Korean media portal Soompi, a representative of ASTORY, the production company behind the drama, shared, “We have received a proposal for a remake from the United States, and the production company is currently reviewing the offer.”

In addition to Park Eun Bin, the show also stars Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young, Ha Yun Kyung, and Joo Jong Hyuk.

The show, which is simultaneously also streaming on Netflix, is not only breaking the records in the home country with viewership but also taking over Netflix globally. Recently, the drama saw a tenfold increase in ratings within five episodes, setting a personal best score of 9.138 percent in ratings.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a story about an autistic attorney Young Woo who tackles challenges in the courtroom and beyond with the help of her friends and colleagues. She might be different from you and me but when it comes to delivering justice, you can bet that no case is too big or difficult for this newbie attorney to handle.

Also Read: Extraordinary Attorney Woo starring Park Eun Bin and Kang Tae Oh takes No. 1 spot on Netflix with 23.9 million viewership 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Extraordinary Attorney Woo starring Park Eun…

Koffee With Karan 7: Janhvi Kapoor reveals…

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on prepping for her…

Khloé Kardashian expecting second child with…

Aryan Khan can travel outside India after…

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas invest in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification