The highly awaited South Korean drama Record Of Youth starring Academy Award-winning film Parasite star Park So Dam along with the actors Park Bo Gum and Byun Woo Seok is set to premiere on September 7. The makers revealed the first line-up of singers who will croon the Original Sound Track (OST) for the drama.

Amongst the line up includes K-pop groups EXO, MAMAMOO, SEVENTEEN's vocalists Baekhyun, Wheein, and Seungkwan. Joining them are Chungha, Kim Jae Hwan, Lee Hi, and J Rabbit. Ace music composer Nam Hye Seung, who has previously worked on OSTs for Goblin, Encounter, Crash Landing On You, and It's Okay Not To Be Okay, will be working on Record Of Youth.

The first track will be unveiled on September 7 at 2:30 pm IST. Titled 'Go', it has been crooned by SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan.

Record Of Youth will tell the story of two models and a makeup artist who are trying to make their own way in a world that weighs the backgrounds they were born into more than their dreams.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.