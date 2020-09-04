Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is getting murkier. It is known that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is conducting a simultaneous investigation in connection to the alleged drug angle that has come to the limelight. On Friday morning, several NCB officers raided the house of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty along with Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda.

NCB officials are conducting searches under the provisions of NDPS Act. As per India Today, NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra said, “It's a procedural matter. That is what we are following. It is being done at Rhea's and Samuel Miranda's house."

Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda's role came under the scanner after several chats were leaked indicating their connection to drugs.

A senior NCB official on request of anonymity told News 18 that “the drug law enforcement agency has arrested Abdul Basit Parihar from the Bandra area here. The official said that the arrest was made after it started its investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case at the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the drug angle came to the fore.”

On August 26, the NCB booked Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others and registered a case under Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered criminal against Rhea Chakraborty in drug conspiracy angle related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14.

