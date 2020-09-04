Actor Robert Pattinson, who recently resumed work on Matt Reeves' The Batman only a few days ago, has tested positive for the COVID-19. As per reports, the shooting of the film, that had resumed outside of London, has come to a halt.

While Warner Bros is yet to confirm, the news was reported by Vanity Fair. According to the tabloid, “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused."

As the COVID-19 cases saw a spike, the production was halted in March. It was only a few days ago after the teaser was released at DC Fandome, the cast, and crew returned to the sets of the film.

Zoë Kravitz stars as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano as Edward Nashton, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, with Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot.

The Batman is written by Matt Reeves & Peter Craig. Reeves and Dylan Clark are producing the film, with Simon Emanuel, Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, and Chantal Nong Vo serving as executive producers.

Based on characters from DC. Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

The Batman is set to open in theaters on October 1, 2021.

