The series promises a gripping, edgy narrative set against the backdrop of a fantastical kingdom with bloody action and spectacular visuals.

Bollywood actress Wamiqa Gabbi has embarked on a thrilling new adventure, immersing herself in the world of Raj and DK's highly anticipated series, Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom.

EXCLUSIVE: Wamiqa Gabbi kicks off shoot for Raj & DK’s action-fantasy series Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom

After a brief holiday, Gabbi has returned to the set with renewed vigour, ready to take on a challenging and captivating role. Sources tell Bollywood Hungama that the production of the series kicked off in Mumbai yesterday. She has undergone intensive training to ensure she delivers a powerful and memorable performance.

For the project, Netflix has teamed up once again with creator duo Raj & DK to bolster their creative partnership for its first action-fantasy series, Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom. For this ambitious project, Raj & DK partner with director Rahi Anil Barve and long-time collaborator Sita R Menon, under their production company, D2R Films. The series promises a gripping, edgy narrative set against the backdrop of a fantastical kingdom with bloody action and spectacular visuals.

Meanwhile, Wamiqa Gabbi has an impressive lineup of projects in the works, including the highly anticipated Baby John starring Varun Dhawan. This film, directed by Kalees, will release in December 2024.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.