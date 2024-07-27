Starring Ali Fazal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead, Raj and DK’s 6-part limited show Rakt Brahmand will also feature Aditya Roy Kapur and Wamiqa Gabbi to play key roles.

Netflix teams up once again with celebrated creator duo Raj & DK to bolster their creative partnership for its first action-fantasy series, Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom. This announcement follows on the heels of their successful collaboration, the now-cult hit series Guns & Gulaabs.

REVEALED! Raj & DK’s Rakt Brahmand to arrive on THIS OTT platform

For this ambitious project, Raj & DK partner with director Rahi Anil Barve and long-time collaborator Sita R Menon, under their production company, D2R Films.

The series promises a gripping, edgy narrative set against the backdrop of a fantastical kingdom with bloody action and spectacular visuals. Filming for the series commences soon. Stay tuned for the official cast announcement.

Speaking of their exciting collaboration with Netflix, Raj & DK share, “This is uncharted territory which makes it all the more thrilling for us! Our goal is to develop a fictional world that is both original and reminiscent of the fantastical tales we have heard in our childhood. We are having an amazing time working with the very talented Rahi and our uber versatile partner Sita to bring this unique vision to life. Working with Netflix has been excellent and we have their enthusiastic support to back the unconventional vision for Rakt Bramhand!”

Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content Netflix India said, "After the outstanding success of the genre bending Guns & Gulaabs, we're thrilled to team up with the masterful duo of Raj & DK for another defining series. Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom will be Netflix India’s first ever mega action-fantasy series and is set to redefine the genre by combining grand-scale action with a thrilling storyline. With creative geniuses like Raj & DK, and the highly talented Rahi Anil Barve leading the project, we are eager to bring this epic adventure to life and entertain audiences everywhere.”

Witness the spectacular fusion of action and fantasy with Netflix's latest venture with Raj & DK.

