Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to make his directorial debut with the web series Stardom. The series, which is set to take audiences into the glitzy world of the Hindi film industry, is already creating a lot of buzz. And now, the excitement has been cranked up even further with the news that two of Bollywood's biggest stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, will be making cameo appearances in the show.

While the news of Shah Rukh Khan's involvement in the series has been known for some time, the latest update suggests that Salman Khan will also be gracing one of the episodes with his presence. According to a report by News18, Salman has already finished shooting his part for the show. While the two superstars may not be sharing screen space in the series, their fans will undoubtedly be thrilled to see them collaborate on Aryan's debut project.

Speaking about Salman Khan's involvement in the series, the portal quoted a source saying that it was a no-brainer for the actor to agree to the cameo. Salman shares a close bond with Shah Rukh Khan and his family, and he was more than happy to support Aryan in his directorial venture.

Apart from his cameo in Stardom, Salman Khan is also shooting for his upcoming release Sikandar. The film marks his reunion with Sajid Nadiadwala after their successful collaborations in Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. It will also star Rashmika Mandanna. In addition to this, reports suggest that Kajal Agarwal will also be seen in the film.

