Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report in July 2022 that producer Vishal Rana, whose thriller Blurr was recently released on Zee5, has bagged the rights to the much-loved action film, The Transporter. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vishal Rana confirmed that our news was indeed true and he also made it clear that he’s not looking at remaking The Transporter.

EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Rana BREAKS silence on The Transporter: “We are NOT remaking it. We are moving forward with the franchise. So, The Transporter will become a local film”

Vishal Rana said, “The Transporter has been a very successful franchise. We are not remaking it. We are moving forward with the franchise. So, The Transporter will become a local film.”

When asked again if his The Transporter film will not be a remake, he confirmed, “No it’ll not be. Certain quirks and traits will be taken from the original. Otherwise, it’ll be different and an Indian protagonist will take the franchise forward. The story will be entirely different.”

The Transporter starred Jason Statham in the lead role. Directed by Corey Yuen and Louis Leterrier, the film was a huge box-office success and it made Jason Statham a global star. Its super-success led to three sequels - Transporter 2 (2005) and Transporter 3 (2008), a reboot called The Transporter Refueled (2015) - and also a TV series.

Apart from The Transporter, Vishal Rana is also gearing up for his other film, which will be directed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) director Anees Bazmee. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vishal stated, “That also will be a film which you would have never expected from Anees Bazmee! It’s an action comedy but in a novel space. When we signed him on, I asked him to give me his most unique script.”

And that’s not all. In all, he’s producing 8 films and also 5 web series, all of which are in different stages of production or writing.

Also Read: Blurr producer Vishal Rana BREAKS silence on his next film with Anees Bazmee: “When we signed him on, I asked him to give me his most UNIQUE script”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.