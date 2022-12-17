Pathaan has been facing major backlash after the release of the song ‘Besharam Rang’ over the use of the colour saffron for a bikini and for the gyrating moves of Deepika Padukone in the dance number. The glamorous song, featuring the Piku actress and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, that has been shot amidst picturesque locations of Spain has been facing severe remarks and comments from politicians and religious groups where some of them have even demanded a ban on the release of the film. Now joining the bandwagon of protestors is Shaktimaan actor and television personality Mukesh Khanna who has called the song ‘vulgar’ and ‘provocative’.

Expressing his thoughts over the song ‘Besharam Rang’ from Pathaan, Mukesh Khanna told ABP News, “I think our film industry has gone haywire. This is a matter of vulgarity; it has nothing to do with any kind of religious problem. The censor board is no Supreme Court. They tell me very prominent people but can they not see all these attacks on the Hindu religion?”

He further accused the censor board of being lenient with the song adding, “The issue at hand is that of vulgarity. Our country is no Spain or Sweden or such a country that allows everything. You dared to bring people in such limited clothing, next you will bring them without the clothes! The job of the censor board is to ensure that films do not hurt anyone's personal feelings and beliefs. The censor must not pass such films that instigate or lead the youth astray. This song can mess up with the minds of the youth, not mislead. This is not a song made for the OTT, but a film. How could the censor pass it? Did they not see the deliberate provocative dressing?”

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, features Shah Rukh Khan in the titular character as a spy along with Deepika Padukone as his leading lady and John Abraham as the antagonist. The YRF film is expected to release on January 25.

