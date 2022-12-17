Taapsee Pannu opens up on how she was troubled by the paparazzi when they almost shoved the camera in her face.

Not too long ago, Taapsee Pannu was quite upset with paparazzi for questioning her about her late arrival at an event. Now during the promotions of her latest release Blurr, the actress spoke about how she has faced other issues with them, especially when they don’t respect boundaries and sometimes go to the extent of invading her personal ‘breathing’ space. She also expressed that she feels that there are times when they behave in that way to irk her.

Taapsee Pannu does not want to ‘sugar-coat’ being arrogant; says, “If asking for basic human respect of space is arrogance then please call me arrogant”

In a recent interview with India Today, Taapsee Pannu opened up on how the whole paparazzi culture bothers her. She said, “It does bother me because, after a point, I realized that they are doing it knowing they are going to irk me. Why will you hold my car’s door when I have gotten in? This is intruding my private space. Imagine if you are getting into your car and there are people who have held the car door and not letting you shut the door and shoving the camera in your face, will you like it? Any person, regardless of being a girl or boy, would you like it?”

She further described the reason behind many calling her ‘arrogant’ saying, “I walk without bodyguards. Just because of that, you have the liberty to shove your cameras and mike into me, physically, and not give me a regular human being's breathing space just because I'm a public figure. It gives you the liberty to violate my personal space. And then, obviously, the icing on the cake becomes when the media make headlines that I'm arrogant. If I'm arrogant to ask for basic human respect of space, then please call me arrogant, but I will not just try to sugar-coat and be this good girl because I'm in front of this camera. I am not that person. You get what you see."

On the film front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the film Blurr that premiered on Zee5 on December 9. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film featured the actress in a double role.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu on playing visually impaired role in Blurr; says, “It’s very sad to know that people actually go through it”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.