Vijay Varma has had a terrific 2023 with some fine performances under his belt in shows like Dahaad and Kalkoot and the web movie Jaane Jaan, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. He has now bagged another major project where he will be paired opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh for the first time. The film, which is yet untitled, will also star Naseeruddin Shah in a pivotal role.

EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh to star in Vibhu Puri’s next

The movie will be directed by Vibhu Puri. For those not in the know, he made his directorial debut with Hawaizaada in 2015. The movie starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Pallavi Sharda in lead roles. More recently, earlier this year, he came up with his period web show Taj: Divided By Blood, which is streaming on ZEE5. That show also starred Naseeruddin Shah in the lead role of the Mughal emperor Akbar. In between, Puri made a short film titled 11 Minutes, which starred Deepak Dobriyal, Sunny Leone and Alok Nath.

Fatima was last seen in the road film Dhak Dhak, along with Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi and Ratna Pathak Shah. Up next, she has Vicky Kaushal’s keenly awaited Sam Bahadur, which is a biopic on the life of India’s former field marshal Sam Manekshaw. She will be essaying the character of India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie.

