In a viral video, Nana Patekar can be seen slapping a boy as the latter tried to click a selfie with him.

Director Anil Sharma has claimed that a recent video that went viral showing actor Nana Patekar slapping a fan was actually a scene from his upcoming film Journey.

Anil Sharma REACTS to Nana Patekar’s slap video; says, “It’s a shot from my film”

Sharma, in a conversation with Aaj Tak, asserted, "I have just come to know about this news. I was watching the same video just now. Nana has not hit anyone, rather that is a shot from my film. We were filming it on the road in the middle of Banaras, where a boy who comes near Nana has to be hit on the head. Shooting was going on and Nana also hit him."

Sharma further added that the video was shot by a bystander and misinterpreted as a real-life incident. He urged fans to understand that it was just a scene from a film and that Nana has not hit anyone. He said, "The crowd gathered there recorded it on their mobile cameras and then leaked the shot of the film. Now, Nana is being projected as a negative and rude actor on social media, which is completely wrong."

For the unversed, a video surfacing on the internet shows that a boy comes near Nana from behind and tries to take a selfie with him. However, Nana smacks him at the back of his head and later another man standing next to Nana grabs the boy by the neck and makes him leave the area.

