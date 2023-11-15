After garnering international acclaim for its intriguing storyline and stellar performances at prestigious film festivals such as the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the critically acclaimed film Sanaa directed by ace filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria and featuring Radhika Madan has earned another laurel by being selected for the International Film Festival of India 2023.

Showcasing the best of world cinema and providing a platform to filmmakers and cinema talents from across the world, the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India will be held in Goa from 20th to 28th November 2023. All set to come home for audiences in India, Sanaa will be premiered at the festival under the ‘Indian Panorama’ category on November 23.

The premiere indeed marks a milestone moment for the makers and the star cast of the film since Sanaa has been officially invited by The Government of India to be a part of the prestigious film festival and represent India to foreign guests. Marking their presence at the premiere would be National Award Winning Director Sudhanshu Saria, Radhika Madan, Pooja Bhatt, Shikha Talsania, and Nikhil Khurana.

Sanaa deals with the subject of mental health trauma and tells the story of an ambitious woman who is fighting an internal battle caused by unresolved trauma.

Honoured with the film’s premiere at The International Film Festival of India 2023, Director Sudhanshu Saria said, “Being selected by my government to represent the finest cinema being made this year is no ordinary honour and the entire team was thrilled when we received the news. We are excited to finally flag off our Indian journey with our premiere at IFFI and look forward to hearing what our very first Indian audience thinks of the film.”

Produced by Sudhanshu Saria’s production house Four Line Films, ‘Sanaa co-stars Soham Shah, Shikha Talsania and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles.

