Known as the ‘Showman’ of Bollywood, Subhash Ghai has made some of the biggest films in Bollywood. The filmmaker has given us masterpieces like Hero, Khalnayak, Pardes, among others. He recently spoke about the changing phase of Bollywood films and recalled the times when filmmaking was a different business altogether. In the recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ghai discussed about the reason behind actors having a 20 people entourage and called them as ‘nervous’ actors. In the same breath, he also revealed that superstars like Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan still have the same team that they had years ago.

In this interview with Bollywood Hungama, comparing the younger and older generation of stars, especially superstars like Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn, Ghai said, “Actors jo 40 saal se industry mein hai, jinko main 1980s se jaanta hoon, inke paas jo 3 bandhe hai na – makeup man, unka boy, aur driver, woh aaj tak wahi hain. Yeh 20 unke saath dekhenge jo naye naye musalmaan bane hain. Inko ghabrahat hoti hai ki koi mujhe dekh leyega, main teek se toh chal raha hoon, koi photo maang lega. Yeh gharaye hue actors ki nishaani hai ki uske peeche 20 log aaye. (Actors who have in the industry for about 40 years and whom I have known since the 80s, these people have a three-person team of makeup man, their spot boy and their driver that have remained the same all these years. The ones who have a 20-people entourage are the new-age stars who have just gained fame. And that is because they are constantly nervous about whether they are walking properly, or what if someone asks for a selfie. It is a sign of nervous actors when there are 20 people behind them.)”

Subhash Ghai also teaches filmmaking at his institute Whistling Woods. He returned to production in 2022 after seven long years. Ever since he produced Hero, a remake of his own film featuring Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Seshadri in 1983, featuring the then debutants Sooraj Pancholi (son of Aditya Pancholi) and Athiya Shetty (daughter of Suniel Shetty), Ghai stayed away from production. He returned to it and also wrote the story of his latest release 36 Farmhouse that released in January 2022 and featured an ensemble cast.

