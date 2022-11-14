Rajkummar Rao starrer Monica O My Darling has been released recently. Rajkummar's performance in this OTT release is bagging a positive response from the audience and the critics as well. Though Rajkummar charges crores of rupees for a film now, once upon a time his fee was just a few hundred rupees. Rajkummar has recently revealed that his first salary was Rs 300.

Rajkummar Rao recalls getting Rs 300 as his first paycheck for teaching dance

Interestingly, the talented actor made the revelation in a video posted on Netflix India’s YouTube channel. Speaking with comedian Zakir Khan, Rao revealed that he was in 8th class when he used to give dance tuition to a small girl at her house. The actor revealed he used to get Rs 300 as a fee. Rajkummar further added that he bought groceries for the house with his first salary.

The Stree actor said, “I still remember, I used to do Taekwondo. I was a national-level gold medallist. I had also picked dance in between. We had a group and we used to dance on stage. So, I started giving dance tuition as well. And I earned money for the first time in the 8th standard. I used to teach a small girl at her house.”

He further added, “And I used to get paid 300 rupees. When I earned my first 300 rupees, I went to buy groceries for the house. And I bought small quantities of everything. Give me half kilos of lentils, give me this and this. And give me rice and sugar. And I gave it at home.”

Coming to his latest release, Monica O My Darling, it also stars Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte. The film was released on November 11.

