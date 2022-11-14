Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently shooting for his film in Uttarakhand. When the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand was acquainted with information about the actor’s presence in his state, he invited him over for dinner and felicitated him with a white shawl and a plant.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitates actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Uttarakhand

Nawazuddin is an acclaimed actor, popular amongst audiences for his versatile roles. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor shared a string of pictures of himself being felicitated by the CM of Uttarakhand. “For love & Honor” and “Thanks to Hon'ble CM of Uttarakhand Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami,” he wrote in the caption. The actor was seen in a khaki-colored sweater and looked handsome.

Currently, Nawazuddin is making headlines for his look in Haddi. The actor will play the role of a transgender in the much-awaited film. Meanwhile, on the work front, besides Haddi, Nawazuddin has an interesting lineup of films which includes Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut.

