EXCLUSIVE: Sohum Shah's next is based around World War I and Spanish Flu

Sohum Shah also said that he is eager to make Tumbbad 2 as well as 3

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Sohum Shah is currently getting rave reviews for his act as the cop Kailash Parghi in Amazon Prime Video’s recently released web series Dahaad. The show, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles, has been impressing the viewers.

Shah is also a producer and is known for producing the iconic and acclaimed Tumbbad. He also has an interesting upcoming movie as a producer. Sharing details exclusively with Bollywood Hungama, Shah said, “I am producing a film, which is very big. It’s a period film set in 1918 and it’s a love story. It’s about a man who returns from the first World War. The Spanish Flu is spread at that time. I am very excited for this film. It’s my dream project. It will begin shoot.”

During the same conversation, Shah also revealed about his plans of making Tumbbad into a franchise. “We really wish to make Tumbbad 2 and 3,” he had said. “It is not being made right now. It is being written. It has been five years since Tumbbad released. We are trying but we haven’t cracked an idea till now. Definitely, we would like to make Tumbbad 2. But we don’t wish to make it just because the first film did well. We should feel that the story is of the level of the first film. It should do justice (to the first film). When you receive so much love from people, it becomes your responsibility.”

