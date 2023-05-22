The song, which is choreographed by Bosco Martis, has a large number of background dancers

Satyaprem Ki Katha is one of the keenly awaited films because of its pair of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Both the actors have become stars over the last few years, courtesy some successful films. More importantly, their last outing together in the form of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 struck gold at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan to wrap shooting of Satyaprem Ki Katha; ends with a massive song sequence

Being a love story, Satyaprem Ki Katha has music playing a major role. Kartik has kick-started a song shoot for the film since yesterday at Mumbai’s Madh Island. The track is choreographed by Bosco Martis.

Bollywood Hungama has come to know that the song is shot on a large scale. A huge set has been erected at Madh for the same. The song also features a large number of background dancers. Interestingly, some among them are professional Kathakali dancers as well.

After the shoot of this particular song gets completed, it will be a wrap for Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film is all set to release in theatres on June 29.

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Sameer Vidwans. He has been a known and successful Marathi filmmaker since a decade. Some of his popular films in the language include Time Please, Double Seat, Anandi Gopal and Dhurala. He made his Marathi web series debut in 2021 with the second season of MX Player’s Samantar, which starred Swapnil Joshi, Nitish Bharadwaj, Sai Tamhankar and Tejaswini Pandit.

