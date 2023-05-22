Popular model and actor Aditya Singh Rajput, who garnered fame with his stint in Splitsvilla 9, was found dead in the washroom of his 11th-floor apartment in Mumbai. Reportedly, he succumbed to a drug overdose. He was 32.

The shocking incident came to light when a friend discovered Aditya's lifeless body and immediately sought help from the building watchman. According to a report by Indian Today, they rushed him to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival. The circumstances surrounding his death point to a possible case of a drug overdose.

For the unversed, Aditya Singh Rajput had made a name for himself in the entertainment industry, starting off as a model and then transitioning into acting. He played a significant role in launching fresh faces and had established strong connections within the industry. He had worked on numerous brand campaigns alongside various actors, showcasing his talent and versatility. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves throughout the industry, leaving his colleagues and friends in disbelief.

Originally, from Delhi, Aditya made his mark in the film industry with notable appearances in movies like Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He also had a prolific career in the world of advertising, featuring in approximately 300 advertisements. In addition, he participated in popular reality shows such as Splitsvilla 9 and was involved in several television projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and more.

