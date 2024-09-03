comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kangana Ranaut to star in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata; Manoj Tapadia to direct

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kangana Ranaut to star in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata; Manoj Tapadia to direct

The film is positioned as an endeavour that seeks to inspire through its depiction of courage, resilience, and triumph against the odds.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is gearing up to lead a new film titled Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, where she will portray a pivotal character at the heart of the narrative. It will spotlight the remarkable achievements of everyday people, bringing their extraordinary stories to the big screen.

The film is set to be helmed by Manoj Tapadia, who is both the writer and director. Tapadia is expected to bring a unique perspective to the film, which aims to resonate with audiences through its portrayal of real-life heroism.

Produced by Babita Ashiwal under the banner of Eunoia Films and Adi Sharmaa of Floating Rocks Entertainment, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is positioned as an endeavour that seeks to inspire through its depiction of courage, resilience, and triumph against the odds.

As the film delves into the lives of ordinary people who achieve extraordinary feats, it promises to offer a blend of emotional depth and inspirational storytelling.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is awaiting the release of Emergency, which has been postponed. The film is yet to receive certification from CBFC.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut reveals she was offered roles in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, Akshay Kumar’s Singh Is Bliing, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan: “I created my own existence in the industry”

More Pages: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

