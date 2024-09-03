The film is positioned as an endeavour that seeks to inspire through its depiction of courage, resilience, and triumph against the odds.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is gearing up to lead a new film titled Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, where she will portray a pivotal character at the heart of the narrative. It will spotlight the remarkable achievements of everyday people, bringing their extraordinary stories to the big screen.

Kangana Ranaut to star in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata; Manoj Tapadia to direct

The film is set to be helmed by Manoj Tapadia, who is both the writer and director. Tapadia is expected to bring a unique perspective to the film, which aims to resonate with audiences through its portrayal of real-life heroism.

Produced by Babita Ashiwal under the banner of Eunoia Films and Adi Sharmaa of Floating Rocks Entertainment, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is positioned as an endeavour that seeks to inspire through its depiction of courage, resilience, and triumph against the odds.

As the film delves into the lives of ordinary people who achieve extraordinary feats, it promises to offer a blend of emotional depth and inspirational storytelling.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is awaiting the release of Emergency, which has been postponed. The film is yet to receive certification from CBFC.

