Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be coming together for an ‘impossible love story’ which will release by the end of 2023.

Earlier this year, Maddock Films announced the fresh pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon for a unique love story that is slated for release this year. While just a few weeks ago, it was revealed that the makers have completed the shoot schedule of the untitled venture, we now hear that the makers are planning to shoot a peppy dance track, that will explore the dancing skills of the Kapoor boy. In fact, it is also being said that this number will be mounted on a large scale in Mumbai.

EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor to shoot for a dance number in Mumbai for his untitled next with Kriti Sanon

A source close to the film has confirmed the shoot of this special number saying, “A huge set has been put up in Mumbai where the song will be shot. It is obviously going to be a groovy dance track and we can’t wait to see Shahid’s dancing magic on the big screen soon.” Readers would be aware that Shahid Kapoor is not only known for his roles but also for his dancing skills and it seems that this Dinesh Vijan film will explore it further in their upcoming sci-fi romantic drama.

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor, who recently was seen exploring the OTT space with the web series Farzi and the film Bloody Daddy, will be seen in this ‘impossible love story’ which is expected to feature a robotic twist. It is being said that Kriti Sanon might be essaying the role of a robot whereas Shahid will be seen as a scientist who falls in love with her.

With Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia also playing pivotal roles, the untitled venture is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Laxman Utekar, in association with Maddock Films and Jio Studios. While it was earlier scheduled to release in October, the makers later revealed that the film will be hitting the theatres in December 2023.

