Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is the latest celebrity to make more real estate investments. The actress has purchased an apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. The top floor flat, which comes with four car parking spaces, is worth a whopping Rs. 11 crore in the 26-storey building.

Sonakshi Sinha buys a flat worth Rs. 11 crore in Mumbai

According to a report in Money Control, Sonakshi Sinha has purchased an apartment in the 81 Aureate project which is being developed by the MJ Shah group on KC Road. The report states, "The carpet area of the unit is 2,208.77 sq ft. Additional area is almost 348.43 sq ft comprising a niche, lobby, servant quarters and toilet, apart from a terrace of 1,653.67 sq ft, the document showed."

The purchase was done on August 29. Apparently, she already owns an apartment in the same project.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the Prime Video web series Dahaad. She will next star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi on Netflix.

