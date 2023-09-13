Ayushmann Khurrana is currently going through a positive phase. His recent release Dream Girl 2, the second film in the Dream Girl franchise, has become successful at the box office. And now, he has another reason to celebrate. He has become the only Indian to be chosen for the TIME magazine’s 100 Impact Award this year for his contribution towards pushing the content envelope in India through his brand of disruptive cinema as well as his exemplary work for child rights protection as the UNICEF Ambassador.

This is the second time in three years that TIME is honouring Ayushmann with the first being for TIME 100, where he was chosen to be amongst 100 Most Influential People of the World in 2020.

Sharing his reaction at the news, Ayushmann said in a statement, “This is the second time that the prestigious TIME Magazine has chosen to recognise the work that I do on camera as well as off it. I’m proud as well as humbled with this honour from TIME Magazine because it validates my core belief system as an artiste and a human being trying to affect positive social change. I’m deeply grateful to TIME Magazine for bestowing me with the TIME 100 Impact honour this year. I have and will always try to push the content envelope of India through my brand of cinema.”

Sharing his plans for his philanthropic work, the actor and singer added, “And I shall also continue to work hard as the UNICEF Ambassador to aid as many children in need in my country. I want to make a difference through my craft and my actions so that the people too can join me in making this nation better for our future generations.”

