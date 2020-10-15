Bollywood Hungama was the FIRST on the internet to reveal that Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are teaming up for a comedy film. Soon after, we revealed that the comedy film in question is an adaptation of Gulzaar’s cult comedy, Angoor and will feature Ranveer Singh in a double role. And now, we have exclusively discovered that Rohit has locked two female leads in this father of all entertainers in Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

“It’s a double dhamaka of Ranveer, and both the actresses will be paired alongside the actor. Their track plays an important thread in building the confusion, which eventually brings the house down with laughter. It will be a first time collaboration for the two ladies with Ranveer. It’s an outstanding well written role for both the girls,” a source told Bollywood Hungama exclusively.

In 2018, Ranveer Singh teamed up with Rohit Shetty for the first time on Simmba, and it proved to be a blockbuster at the box-office with collections a little under Rs. 250 crore. With the cop drama, the actor made an entry into the Rohit Shetty cop-universe and will next be seen in an extended cameo in the film of the cop franchise, the Akshay Kumar starring Sooryavanshi , which also has Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

“After back to back cop films in Simmba and Sooryavanshi, Rohit was on the lookout to step out of the serious zone and do a comedy. He had this idea of making something on the lines of Angoor for a while now, and took time in the lockdown to develop the screenplay. The script demanded an actor with energetic screen presence like Ranveer Singh, and it was an instant yes from the actor for the film,” the source further told Bollywood Hungama.

Apart from the yet untitled comedy, Rohit has also cracked the idea of Golmaal 5 to take the Golmaal Franchise forward with Ajay Devgn in the lead.

