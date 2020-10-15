As the rest of the industry is slowly getting back to its feet following the nationwide lockdown, filmmakers Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor have flown to Chandigarh to kick-start the first schedule of their untitled next. The love story will star Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor where the former will be seen playing a cross-functional athlete.

In Pragya’s words, the shoot for the film will begin this weekend. She believes that it’s a difficult time for everyone but the ball needs to be set rolling by adapting to the new normal. “2020 has indeed been a year that pushes all of us to our very extremes. But I feel this project came as a blessing to all of us. We were all itching to get out and have our creative juices flowing. The team is excited and the mood is upbeat. We are feeling blessed and grateful to have the opportunity to work. After a long stint filled with uncertainties, we finally look ahead with hope,” she says.

She, however, adds that adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines while shooting is imperative. She says, “It’s not easy to have a locked plan during such uncertain times. The aim is to take one day at a time and make sure everyone is safe while achieving a creative vision.”

Pragya shares that the lead pair is pepped up to resume work. She says, “Both Ayushmann and Vaani have been extremely supportive. They have put their trust in us to make sure they are safe and we are taking every precautionary measure to keep our ship safe. We are all equally excited to get back on set.”

So what are the necessary precautions they are taking to ensure the safety of the entire unit? “Just like our films, we have a villain in our story in the form of this pandemic. To combat this, we've been taking endless precautions, like getting the whole team tested at every stage, putting a stringent SOP in place to ensure the well-being of everyone involved, functioning with a leaner team, pulling off a majority of our prep online,” she says, adding, “The challenges we're facing are definitely unprecedented and unlike anything we've experienced before but we believe in this story and feel encouraged to try our best to rise against all odds to bring this baby to life.”

The film will be directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced under the banners of Guy In The Sky Pictures and T-Series.

