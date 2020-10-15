Katrina Kaif has been actively been involved in charitable work and community service over the past few years. A humanitarian at heart, she became an ambassador for Educate Girls, a non-profit organisation, in 2018.

A believer of gender equality, she personally interacted with young girls to understand their needs and aspirations. Through this association, the actor-entrepreneur aspires to contribute towards building an India where girls have equal opportunities to access quality education. Katrina looks forward to keep working towards this noble cause that will help contribute to the national mission of “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.”

Educate Girls is working toward solving India's 40% of out of school girl issue. They are mobilising communities and bringing a mind-set change in a focused way through predictive analytics and machine learning to identify those 5% villages that have these 40% of out of school girls.

According to a source, “Prior to the nationwide lockdown, as part of her role as an ambassador for Educate Girls, she visited a remote village in Madhya Pradesh.

The source adds, “Katrina has spent time acquainting herself with the several barriers to girls’ education in the country, especially in rural, tribal regions. She calls Educate Girls’ program model “highly sustainable” as it is based on principles of community-ownership and collaboration that involves the families, village leaders, local administration and school authorities to jointly push for change.”

A while back, the superstar had launched a charitable program called Kare under her makeup line, Kay Beauty. As a part of the initiative, during the lockdown, she collaborated with De’Haat Foundation to empower underprivileged women and help them gain a livelihood. She had also extended support to her mother’s charitable organization. On several occasions, she had mentioned that her mother has been her biggest inspiration when it comes to being a compassionate citizen and helping those in need.

