Bollywood Hungama was the FIRST on the web space to break the news of Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh collaborating again after the blockbuster success of Simmba on an out and out comedy film, which is in the scripting stage. We have now exclusively discovered that the mass director actor duo is collaborating on the official adaptation of Gulzar’s cult classic comedy, Angoor starring Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma.

“Rohit Shetty has been trying to make Angoor remake for a while now and it is finally happening now with Ranveer Singh stepping into Sanjeev Kumar’s shoes. Rohit had planned to revisit Angoor in 2015 with Shah Rukh Khan in lead, however, things didn’t materialize and the two collaborated on Dilwale. After that, he got busy with Golmaal Again, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. He has now got the much needed break in the Covid pandemic, and he utilised the time to fine tune and rework on the script of Angoor adaptation,” a trade source told Bollywood Hungama exclusively. That’s not all, Rohit is planning to make it on a massive scale and like all his previous adaptations, even this one will have an added tadka of Rohit Shetty.

“Bol Bachchan was essentially inspired by Golmaal, rather a commercial take on Golmaal. The same way, even Angoor is more of an adaptation in present time, and Rohit is just retaining the basic premise of how two identical twins lead to confusion. It is currently being scripted and the final draft is expected to be locked soon, following which they will move on to the other aspects of pre-production, including signing other actors of the ensemble,” the trade source further told.

Both Ranveer and Rohit are excited about the collaboration and at this point of time, the focus is on the script as adapting Angoor is a big responsibility and both of them are aware of the same. “It will be a double role for Ranveer, and it will be a first in this space for Ranveer. They are planning it as the biggest Bollywood comedy till date,” the trade source said.

They are yet to decide on the title for the upcoming comedy. After the Angoor remake, Rohit Shetty will move on to Golmaal 5 with Ajay Devgn followed by another Ajay Devgn franchise, Singham.

