Following the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan is definitely the man in demand as almost every second film made to feature a gen-next actor is being offered to him. And the actor too has half a dozen films under his kitty ranging from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2, Ala Vaikunthpuranloo and a couple of other undisclosed projects. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the actor is all charged up to collaborate with Neeraj Director, Ram Madhvani for the first time on a thriller, which is inspired by a Korean film.

“It’s a subject that Kartik loved in the first narration and instantly allotted his dates to Madhvani. It’s a different space for Kartik, who so far is synonymous with rom-coms, and he is all charged up to embark on this new journey. The film is a nail biting thriller, inspired by a Korean classic, however the details have been kept under wraps,” a source told Bollywood Hungama, adding further that the film will go on the floors in December for a quick marathon schedule of 45 to 50 days, thereby calling it a wrap. “In-fact, it will be ready before his already on floors films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. It will most probably release during summer 2021,” the source further told Hungama.

After wrapping up this, Kartik will move onto Anees Bazmee's next horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and follow it up with Dostana 2. An official announcement is underway soon with title, producer and female lead alongside Kartik.

