BREAKING: Hrithik Roshan reveals that he is all set to shoot the ENERGETIC dance number with Jr NTR for War 2: “I hope my leg stays strong”

Hrithik Roshan is on a roll right now. His debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was re-released in cinemas on January 10, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the blockbuster. January 10 also happened to be his birthday. A day before, on January 9, a special screening of the film was organized by Radio Nasha where Hrithik interacted with his fans like never before.

Before the screening, held at a multiplex in Mumbai, Hrithik Roshan quipped, “I am here not to celebrate the film. I hoped that no one would watch the film again because pol kabhi bhi khul sakti hai, even 25 years later! I am here for you guys. I want to celebrate you and your love.”

The host asked if it was true that he was not prepared for his debut film. Hrithik Roshan replied, “I am never prepared for anything! I have to work very hard. It was a shock when my dad (Rakesh Roshan) was making this film with me. He was discussing a story which was supposedly for some actor or some star. (I assumed that) it was for Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan or Aamir Khan. Halfway through the narration, I started to complain that ‘Papa, this is not going to suit all these stars. I have seen them do all of this in their initial films’. He replied, ‘Shut up, I am making this film with you’! Hence, yes, it was a bit of a shock.”

Hrithik Roshan continued, “I quietly went to my room. I didn’t know what to do. He came behind me and asked ‘What happened?’. I said, ‘Nothing’. He said, ‘Be ready in 4 months’. He replied, ‘Ok then. 6 months’! That’s how it started.”

The host then played a ‘this or that’ game with Hrithik and the fans, mentioning different films of the star. When she asked ‘Dhoom 2 or War’, the audience was left divided. Hrithik Roshan answered, “That is difficult as War 2 is coming up now. I am preparing for the big dance number now. I hope my leg stays strong! In that context, let’s choose War as I have got to be ready for that dance number.”

Bollywood Hungama was the first one to reveal way back in April 2024 that Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR will feature in ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’ meets ‘Naatu Naatu’ out-and-out massy dance song in War 2. Composed by Pritam, it’s said to be one of the highlights of the film.”

When asked ‘Bang Bang or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, the fans chose the latter. On this, Hrithik said, “I agree. It’s a forever film. That is a film I’ll be proud of for life. I don’t think that film will age.” A female admirer shouted ‘Part 2 chahiye’ and the fans agreed with her.

Hrithik Roshan, meanwhile, was overwhelmed by the adulation from the fans. When the host mentioned ’25 years of Hrithik Roshan’, he corrected her, “25 years of love. If you are going to celebrate me, I am going to exit!”

