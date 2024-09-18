comscore
EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War to go on floors next month on THIS date

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s last project was the web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Baazar, which was released on Netflix earlier this year. Following this, there is much excitement for his upcoming film in the form of Love and War. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal together.

It is now learnt that the film will soon go on floors. An industry source has told Bollywood Hungama that Bhansali will commence shooting Love and War from next month onwards. “After Heeramandi, there is keen anticipation for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next Love and War. Apart from the out-of-the-box title, the casting of Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky has constantly kept the film in the news. The movie will finally go on floors from October 24 and that will mark the beginning of the first schedule,” said the source.

While it is not known how long the first schedule of the film will be, it is said that it will be an extensive one considering Bhansali’s vision and perfection.

Love and War is the first time that Vicky Kaushal will be directed by Bhansali. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have worked with the filmmaker before. In fact, Ranbir made his big screen debut with the filmmaker’s Saawariya in 2007 along with Sonam Kapoor. Alia, on the other hand, worked with Bhansali in the 2022 runaway hit Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Love and War is to be released in theatres on March 20, 2026.

Also Read: It’s Shah Rukh Khan v/s Sanjay Leela Bhansali again as Love & War to take on King for explosive Eid 2026

