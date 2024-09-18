Krushna Abhishek reacts to Sunita Ahuja claiming that he is the ‘reason’ she doesn’t want to attend The Great Indian Kapil Show; says, “I know she says everything in anger, but it is nothing else”

Readers would be aware that Krushna Abhishek shares a rather rocky relationship with his ‘mama’ (maternal uncle) Govinda and often the nephew and uncle have also spoken about their strained bond. Recently, his aunt and Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja revealed that she wouldn’t be a part of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show if she was invited and revealed Krushna to be the reason behind it. She maintained that she doesn’t want to share screen with him or his wife Kashmera Shah ever. Reacting to it, Krushna maintained that she is just angry and that he will soon convince her.

In an exclusive interaction with Hindustan Times, Krushna Abhishek reacted to the comments made by Sunita Ahuja wherein she insisted that she does not share a good relationship with neither Krushna nor his wife Kashmera Shah. He was quoted saying, “I love her a lot. Mami has always loved me like her kid, and also done a lot for me. She has all the right to be angry on me. I know she says everything in anger, but it is nothing else. Main unka mana lunga (I will soon convince her), she is my mami.”

Speaking of the podcast Timeout with Ankit, where Sunita Ahuja was asked about not attending the Kapil Sharma hosted The Great Indian Kapil Show and said, “See, I will tell you one thing, main jhooth nahi bolungi (I will not lie), Krushna-Kashmera se mera nahi jamta hai (I do not gel well with Krushna or Kashmera)… toh show karti main, agar woh log nahi hote (I would have done the show, if neither of them were a part of it).”

She continued, “But he (Krushna) is with Kapil. Otherwise, I would have loved to do it. Mere life ka principle hai ki main agar ek baar kisi ko chhod doon na, phir agar bhagwan bhi mere paas aayega toh main uss insaan ko maaf nahi kar sakti (if I leave someone once, even God cannot convince me to forgive that person). If it is not my fault and people misbehave, phir main uski shakal bhi nahi dekhti (I never even want to look at that person’s face).”

Readers would be aware The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix includes Kapil Sharma as the host along with Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, who play key characters in the starry chat show. However, it is to be noted that Sunita Ahuja and Govinda have appeared on the Kapil Sharma hosted shows as guests when Krushna was not a part of it.

