While the industry is still heating up to the Diwali 2024 clash between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, we hear that another clash is brewing in the film fraternity. It's round 3.0 for Shah Rukh Khan vs Sanjay Leela Bhansali, as after locking horns in 2007, and 2015, the duo are set for another face-off in 2026. According to reliable sources, it's going to be a face-off between King and Love & War during the Eid 2026 weekend.

"King is an out-and-out action film and Shah Rukh Khan is confident to serve the audience with a potboiler during the Eid 2026 weekend. Just minutes after his decision went digitally, Sanjay Leela Bhansali also took no time to announce the new release date of Love & War. Incidentally, even Love & War got announced for an Eid release," a source tells Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informs us that both the films are looking to capitalize on the prolonged holiday period of Eid, Ram Navami and Good Friday in the week of release. "SLB was thinking of an Eid 2026 release for the longest time and it’s just a mere coincidence that the thought process coincided with SRK. As they say, great minds think alike, and there is no denying the fact that both SRK & SLB are two of the greatest cinematic minds"

The clash at the moment is on, as Love & War is slated to go on floors in October 2024, whereas King takes the stage from January 2025.

