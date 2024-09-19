Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront of giving exclusive news about the upcoming film, Binny And Family. On Sunday, we exclusively reported that the release of the film has been pushed from September 20 to September 27 as the makers wanted to include a special song by Vishal Mishra. And now, the team of the film is gearing up for a grand musical event. Interestingly, the Stree 2 family will come forward to unveil a special song of Binny And Family!

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Stree 2’s director Amar Kaushik, actor Abhishek Banerjee and writer Niren Bhatt are the chief guests at this musical event of Binny And Family which will be held in Mumbai on Friday, September 20. They will launch the song ‘Zindagi’ and also interact with the team of Binny And Family.”

The source continued, “The star cast of Binny And Family will be present along with Mahaveer Jain and singer-composer Vishal Mishra. He’ll perform on the much-awaited song ‘Zindagi’, which he has composed and sung while it's written by Kaushal Kishore. And of course, Binny and his family will also interact with the Stree 2 family, and that would also be a highlight of the event.”

An industry expert said, “The event will surely make a lot of noise due to the songs and also because this would be the first appearance by Stree 2 members after their much-loved horror comedy is said to have crossed the collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and emerged as the biggest grosser of Bollywood. Hence, there’ll be a lot of excitement even among the media to cover the event.”

Binny And Family marks the acting debut of Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan. Besides Anjini, it also stars Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar, Naman Tripaathy and Charu Shankar and is written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy. It is produced by Mahaveer Jain Films and Wavebrand Productions and presented by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film will be released in cinemas by PVR while its music will be released by T-Series.

This will be the second biggest event by the makers of Binny And Family. Their trailer launch, where Varun Dhawan was the chief guest, also got a lot of coverage.

