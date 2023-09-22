comscore
Last Updated 22.09.2023 | 1:28 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to announce details of Farrey; film to star actor’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Over the past couple of days there have been a number of celebrities sharing cryptic posts on social media with the image of a title called Farrey. While none of them have revealed details about what the project is or who will be featuring in it, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that none other than Salman Khan will be making an announcement of the same later this weekend. If what we hear is true, then Farrey will be the title of a new project that will star the actor’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri.

Spilling a few details exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, about the project a well-placed industry source reveals, “This Sunday Salman Khan will be announcing the project. Farrey is said to be a film that will star Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan’s daughter Alizeh Agnihotri.” But will this new venture be Alizeh’s debut remains a question, but the source continues, “Alizeh has already signed one film titled Budhia Singh: Born to Run that is being directed by Soumendra Padhi. The team has already begun work on the same, but with Farrey making a big announcement; it will most likely be Alizeh’s debut release.”

While the buzz about the film is at an all-time high with audience’s curiosity being piqued with the social media support, the rest of the details of the project are currently being kept under wraps. Reveals the source, “So far the makers have only let out the fact that Alizeh will top line the cast of Farrey, but all other details including the director, shoot dates, and remaining cast are being kept a secret till the announcement.”

While currently more details on the venture are awaited, Farrey will be a full-fledged feature film that will be announced this Sunday.

Also Read: Salman Khan reveals his long-pending wish to remake a Marathi play

