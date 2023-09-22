Salman Khan made an appearance at the trailer launch of Gippy Grewal's forthcoming Punjabi film, Maujaan Hi Maujaan, hosted in Mumbai. At the event, Salman conveyed his desire to feature in a Punjabi film. Remarkably, he also discussed a beloved Marathi play that he envisioned adapting into a Hindi movie.

In recent reports from Times of India, Salman Khan has candidly shared his long-standing wish to collaborate on-screen with his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. The trio had harboured a desire to adapt the renowned Marathi play All The Best into a Hindi film, with all three siblings in lead roles. Unfortunately, this ambitious project never materialized as the play's creators declined to sell the rights.

Salman Khan revealed this intriguing aspiration during an interaction with journalists when discussing the creators of Maujaan Hi Maujaan and whether they had ever considered casting three prominent actors from the Hindi film industry as leads. While Salman has previously worked with Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan individually in various films, the opportunity for all three brothers to share the screen has yet to come to fruition.

Coming to the professional front, the 57-year-old star was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was released recently on the occasion of Eid 2023. Helmed by Farhad Samji, it also starred Pooja Hegde along with Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Vinali Bhatnagar. He will be next seen in Tiger 3 starring opposite Katrina Kaif. It also features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Salman Khan also has in Tiger VS Pathaan in his pipeline.

