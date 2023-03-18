comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.03.2023 | 1:12 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Shehzada Pathaan Bholaa Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: After ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’, Aroosa Khan to appear in the song ‘Phone Mila Ke’ with Raftaar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: After ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’, Aroosa Khan to appear in the song ‘Phone Mila Ke’ with Raftaar

en Bollywood News EXCLUSIVE: After ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’, Aroosa Khan to appear in the song ‘Phone Mila Ke’ with Raftaar

Aroosa Khan last appeared in 'Saare Bolo Bewafa' from Bachchhan Paandey where she matched steps with Akshay Kumar.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Aroosa Khan made heads turn last year with her appearance in the viral song ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’ from the Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey. She is now all set to star in the song ‘Phone Mila Ke’ with the well-known rapper and music personality Raftaar.

EXCLUSIVE: After ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’, Aroosa Khan to appear in the song ‘Phone Mila Ke’ with Raftaar

Sharing more about the song, a source informed, “Aroosa Khan is really excited for the release of ‘Phone Mila Ke’. She has worked hard for this song. The song is extremely electrifying and catchy. The audience will really enjoy watching her on-screen.”

In ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa,’ Aroosa played ‘Pinky Bewafa’ who runs away from her own wedding. Interestingly, she will also be featured as a runaway bride in ‘Phone Mila Ke.’

Aroosa’s energetic dance performance in the end with Akshay Kumar was the USP for ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa.’ Co-incidentally, today marks the first anniversary of Bachchhan Paandey. Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also starred Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Abhimanyu Singh.

Also Read: Disney+ Hotstar’s The Great Indian Murder releases an all-new song Raskala by rapper Raftaar and dance icon Shakti Mohan

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shalin Bhanot gets injured on sets of…

Late Satish Kaushik’s wife Shashi expresses…

EXCLUSIVE: After ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’, Aroosa…

Sunil Grover returns with ZEE5 original…

Bhumi Pednekar joins hands with PVR Cinemas…

Bholaa star Ajay Devgn to be part of the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification