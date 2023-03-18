Aroosa Khan last appeared in 'Saare Bolo Bewafa' from Bachchhan Paandey where she matched steps with Akshay Kumar.

EXCLUSIVE: After ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’, Aroosa Khan to appear in the song ‘Phone Mila Ke’ with Raftaar

Aroosa Khan made heads turn last year with her appearance in the viral song ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’ from the Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey. She is now all set to star in the song ‘Phone Mila Ke’ with the well-known rapper and music personality Raftaar.

Sharing more about the song, a source informed, “Aroosa Khan is really excited for the release of ‘Phone Mila Ke’. She has worked hard for this song. The song is extremely electrifying and catchy. The audience will really enjoy watching her on-screen.”

In ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa,’ Aroosa played ‘Pinky Bewafa’ who runs away from her own wedding. Interestingly, she will also be featured as a runaway bride in ‘Phone Mila Ke.’

Aroosa’s energetic dance performance in the end with Akshay Kumar was the USP for ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa.’ Co-incidentally, today marks the first anniversary of Bachchhan Paandey. Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also starred Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Abhimanyu Singh.

