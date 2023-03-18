ZEE5 announced its next original series, a light-hearted comedy titled United Kacche. This dramedy marks the return of Sunil Grover after his last successful series on ZEE5, Sunflower. United Kacche is an 8-episodic series, based and shot in the United Kingdom, and also stars Satish Shah, Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Nayani Dixit and Neelu Kohli in pivotal roles. United Kacche will premiere on ZEE5 on March 31.

Produced by Yoodlee Films and directed by Manav Shah, United Kacche is the story of Tejinder ‘Tango’ Gill (played by Sunil Grover) from Punjab who aspires to migrate to a foreign land where the grass is greener. He inherited this dream from his late father and grandfather as they too wished to settle abroad for a better life. Tango somehow manages to arrange for a tourist visa for the United Kingdom and takes off without planning much for the future. Very soon, his visa will expire, and he will be considered an illegal immigrant marking the beginning of the real struggle of living abroad!

United Kacche highlights the living conditions of many such Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi citizens who are not permanent residents of England and are thus known as Kacche. They settle abroad as illegal immigrants without legitimate paperwork, living a hand-to-mouth life on daily wages while constantly hiding from the authorities. The show brings out their dreams and desires versus the reality of living abroad in a humorous and entertaining manner.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India shared, “We are happy to announce United Kachche in partnership with Yoodlee films, starring Sunil Grover for yet another power-packed performance, post the success of Sunflower. The story is beautifully helmed by Manav Shah, capturing the nuances and difficulties of an immigrant's life in foreign lands with a light-hearted comedy. In line with our content strategy, this show upholds real-life scenarios, laced with humour and thrill, that will resonate strongly with our viewers. We have had a good start to the year and are hopeful audiences will enjoy watching this comedy-drama on ZEE5.”

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer – Hindi Originals, ZEE5 said, "After the success of Sunflower, we are thrilled to welcome Sunil Grover back to ZEE5 with another fun show that takes audiences on a heart-warming journey of laughter and love. United Kachche is a story of audiences across the globe, as it follows the dreams of people who leave everything behind to seek a new life outside India. We are glad to partner with Yoodle Films to narrate this slice-of-life series. With thrilling, comic, and dramatic elements woven around relatable characters and their emotion-filled stories, we hope to keep the audiences entertained and hooked on to the show."

Siddharth Anand Kumar - Sr. Vice President - Films & Events - Saregama India Ltd. said, “Sitcoms have been a part of our lives as we grew up. We have watched every season of our favourite sitcoms multiple times and that is exactly what we wanted to give to this generation. We believe that ZEE5 is the best platform for a show like United Kacche and we are glad to have partnered with them.”

Manav Shah, the director said, “In India, everyone has an aspiration to go and settle abroad and they would do anything for it. United Kacche is a light-hearted funny show that takes you in the lives of people who would do anything to settle abroad and how people from different communities and countries unite to support each other. Yoodlee films and Zee5 have been great partners on this show, and I am sure the audience will love what we have made.”

United Kacche will exclusively stream on ZEE5 on March 31!

