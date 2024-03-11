Crocs aims to showcase how its footwear, especially with customizable Jibbitz, empowers individuals to embrace their true selves

Crocs Inc. embarks on an exciting journey of self-expression. The brand announces its collaborative partnership with emerging talents Rasha Thadani and Vedang Raina, aligning with its core value of "Come As You Are," celebrating individuality and authenticity. With this partnership, Crocs acts as a canvas to express oneself through the eyes of these Gen-Z icons.

At the heart of this collaboration lies the essence of Crocs' ethos, "Come As You Are." Teaming up with Vedang and Rasha, Crocs aims to showcase how its footwear, especially with customizable Jibbitz, empowers individuals to embrace their true selves. With Vedang Raina and Rasha Thadani, Crocs is on a mission to ignite a style revolution where self-expression knows no bounds.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rasha Thadani said, “Being able to work with Crocs is a dream come true for me. It’s such a colourful, playful brand, and I absolutely love that their motto is ‘Come as you are’. I’m all about self-expression and creativity, so Crocs’ core values resonate deeply with my own. I’m eager to see the magic we can create together.”

Echoing her sentiments, Vedang Raina added, “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with such an iconic brand. Their jibbitz™ charms are super innovative - it’s incredible how much you can tell the world about yourself with each little charm. Crocs is all about letting your true colours shine, and now I get to be a part of that. I’m excited to see where this next step in my journey takes me.”

Sumit Dhingra, Vice President & General Manager, India & SEA, Crocs, commented on the brand’s association with the two talents, “As we enter the next chapter of Crocs' journey in India, we're thrilled to join forces with Vedang and Rasha. Their emergence as new faces in the Indian entertainment scene brings a refreshing perspective, and we're confident that, together, we can continue to drive relevance for our Classic Clogs and Jibbitz across the nation."

