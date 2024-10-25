Known for his stint in web shows brought out by TVF (The Viral Fever), Naveen Kasturia is a new addition to the second season of ZEE5’s web show Mithya. Titled, Mithya Season 2: The Darker Chapter, the show stars Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani in lead roles. In an exclusive quote given to Bollywood Hungama, Naveen said that apart from getting to act with an interesting cast, he chose to do the show also for another reason.

EXCLUSIVE: Naveen Kasturia on being a part of Mithya: The Darker Chapter, “Darjeeling was also one of the reasons I was excited”

“Well, Darjeeling was also one of the reasons I was excited and really wanted to be a part of the show,” he said. “When you’re shooting in a beautiful location, it keeps your mood light, and I think that played a big part—it de-stresses you. And of course, when you’re shooting with good people, good professionals, and talented actresses, it becomes even better. I had a great time shooting with Huma and Avantika. Both of them were very sweet and warm. Even though I was new to this world, they never made me feel like I was new to the show. I always felt like I had always been there, and it was really cool to shoot with them.”

Mithya is a different from the rest of the projects Naveen has taken on. Speaking about the challenges he faced, the actor said, “See, the most unique thing would be the world it was set in; it had a very dark and mysterious undertone to the show. For me, that was the newest thing about the character & as far as the challenging part is concerned, I find every role of mine challenging because the way I approach it, I start from zero. I approach any or every role as if I’m acting for the first time, so every time my formulas, my way of preparing for a part is new. So, yes it becomes challenging.”

He continued, “I just wanted to make it look authentic, hence, I was just dependent on the script, trying to follow the lines, trying to create moments that were written on paper truthfully & that is generally challenging. All the scenes were challenging to perform truthfully, to make the scenes look real it’s always difficult and I cannot pinpoint one scene and say that was challenging. There are certain scenes where I thought I was good and yes, I found almost every scene new, exciting and challenging.”

Mithya Season 2: The Darker Chapter is set to stream on ZEE5 from November 1.

Also Read: ZEE5 unveils trailer for psychological drama series Mithya – The Darker Chapter, starring Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani, streaming this Diwali

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.