ZEE5 has released the trailer for its original series and psychological drama ‘Mithya – The Darker Chapter.’ Directed by Kapil Sharma and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production, the show explores the complex relationship between two half-sisters, Juhi (played by Huma Qureshi) and Rhea (played by Avantika Dassani), as they seek revenge and retribution. Set to stream on ZEE5 this Diwali, Mithya also features Naveen Kasturia, Rajit Kapoor, Indraneil Sengupta, Avantika Akerkar, Rushad Rana, and Krishna Bisht in supporting roles.

The trailer for ‘Mithya – The Darker Chapter’ immerses viewers in the psychological drama between half-sisters Juhi and Rhea. Juhi, riding high on the success of her book "Dhund," faces plagiarism accusations from a mysterious writer, Amit Chaudhary (played by Naveen Kasturia). Meanwhile, Rhea continues her scheming to win their father's love. However, her pursuit of love and acceptance may escalate into a battle of revenge and manipulation. The series delves into "blood versus blood," testing family ties as both women engage in deceitful games, crossing moral boundaries to undermine each other.

As the two sisters come at each other’s crosshairs, this time, the consequences are deadlier. An unrelenting Juhi takes things a bit too far as she fights back against Rhea. In the end, the tables turn, and each sister metaphorically becomes the other. Additionally, the introduction of Amit’s character adds complexity, drama and spice to the lives of the two sisters, making this a gripping psychological thriller. To know who wins this battle of lies and vengeance, tune in to ZEE5 on 1st November.

Sharing her excitement for ‘Mithya – The Darker Chapter’, Huma Qureshi said, “I’m thrilled for the return of ‘Mithya’! This show has pushed me to explore a different side of me as an actor – someone who is vulnerable and vengeful because of the circumstances. I am grateful to the makers for thinking of me for this exciting, meaty role and am looking forward to the next chapter in my character’s life. With intense drama and shocking twists, the trailer is just a glimpse of the thrilling ride ahead and I urge the viewers to tune in on 1st November for so much more that’s in store.”

Avantika Dassani expressed, “I’m beyond excited for ‘Mithya – The Darker Chapter’! This show was my debut, and it has truly changed so much for me both personally and professionally. I’m incredibly grateful to work with such a wonderful team, and being the youngest, I’ve learned so much from the entire cast. Rhea is a complex and an interesting character, and this season takes her journey to new heights as she navigates revenge and betrayal. I am equally excited for everyone to experience the thrilling twists ahead, and eagerly looking forward to the show’s premiere on ZEE5 on 1st November.”

Naveen Kasturia mentioned, “Being part of a show with such a successful first season is both a pleasure and a responsibility, and I’m excited to take it on. This role is unlike anything I’ve done before—it's something fresh and intriguing for viewers. I’m particularly thrilled to share the screen with Huma Qureshi and Rajit Kapur, both of whom are incredible actors and I have had a great time sharing screen space with them. I’m eager for everyone to see how my character unfolds in the thrilling world of ‘Mithya.”

