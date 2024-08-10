EXCLUSIVE: Narendra Hirawat breaks silence on Tirangaa remake reports: “We are indeed producing a film with Akshay Kumar but it is not a remake of any film”

A few days back, Bollywood Hungama reported that Akshay Kumar has signed the remake of the Nana Patekar-Raaj Kumar starrer Tirangaa (1993). The report further stated that producer Narendra Hirawat of NH Studioz will be producing the film. We had called and messaged him to get his version at that time but he was unavailable for comment. Narendra Hirawat has now exclusively shared his statement with Bollywood Hungama on this news report.

The veteran producer has stated in the report that while he has indeed signed Akshay Kumar, the film is not a remake of Tirangaa or any other film and that it has an original script. The statement reads, “In the last few days, there have been a few media reports stating that we are producing a remake of the film Tirangaa with Shri Akshay Kumar in the lead. We would like to hereby affirm that this news is completely baseless and untrue. Yes, we are indeed producing a film with Shri Akshay Kumar in the lead but we would like to categorically state that it is NOT a remake of any film. It is a completely new and original script. An official announcement regarding the same will be made soon.”

Narendra Hirawat’s recent release was Neeraj Pandey’s love saga Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee M Manjrekar. Akshay Kumar, meanwhile, was last seen in the inspiring biopic Sarfira. His next release, Khel Khel Mein, would arrive in cinemas on Thursday, August 15.

Akshay Kumar has an exciting line-up of films after Khel Khel Mein as well. These include the aerial action thriller Sky Force on October 2 and the much-awaited Singham Again on Diwali. This would be followed by the period courtroom drama Sankara, the hilarious legal flick Jolly LLB 3 co-starring Arshad Warsi, the big-scale comic capers Welcome To The Jungle and Housefull 5, the Pan-India film Kannappa and Narendra Hirawat's next.

