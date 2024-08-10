comscore
Taapsee Pannu hints at third installment after Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba release: "Looking forward to what all we can possibly do in the next part"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Taapsee Pannu hints at third installment after Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba release: “Looking forward to what all we can possibly do in the next part”

The film, directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon, also stars Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Taapsee Pannu has returned with the anticipated sequel Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The actress, known for her bold choices and powerful performances, has once again delivered a tour-de-force with her portrayal of Rani.

Reflecting on the relations from audience, Taapsee shared, "Doing a sequel is always tricky because the first one comes with no expectations, and if people like it, it becomes a hit. But with sequels come expectations, which are always tricky to meet. I am glad people have loved Rani and the film more than part 1. I knew how much people loved Rani from Part 1 So I kept those expectations in mind when I approached the next part."

She also hints at the possibility of a third installment. "This response has been so validating that I’m already looking forward to what all we can possibly do in the next part," she said.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is the second of Taapsee’s two major releases this August. The film, directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon, also stars Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Taapsee Pannu has a ritual for all promotions in Delhi? Deets inside

More Pages: Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Box Office Collection , Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Movie Review

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

