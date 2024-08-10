comscore
Arjun Rampal's X account hacked: Actor warns fans of security breach

actor Arjun Rampal has revealed that his X account, previously known as Twitter, has been hacked. The actor took to his other social media platforms to inform his followers of the breach, urging them to be cautious of any unusual posts or messages originating from his X account.

Arjun Rampal’s X account hacked: Actor warns fans of security breach

“Not Good News”

In a message shared with his followers, Rampal stated, "Not good news, my X account has been hacked. Please don’t respond to any tweets or messages. #accounthacked." The actor’s quick alert comes as a precautionary measure to protect his fans from potential scams or misinformation that may be circulated from his compromised account.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

Fans Urged to Stay Vigilant

Arjun Rampal’s team is currently monitoring the situation closely and is expected to provide updates as the situation unfolds. Fans are advised to stay vigilant, avoid interacting with the hacked account, and report any suspicious activity linked to the actor’s X account.

As of now, there have been no official updates on the recovery of the account.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal to have a packed slate with Aditya Dhar’s untitled film, Rana Naidu 2, Abbas Mastan’s 3 Monkeys and other projects

