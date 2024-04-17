EXCLUSIVE: Multiplexes and most single-screen theatres to sell tickets for Rs. 99 on Cinema Lovers Day on April 19; Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, Do Aur Do Pyaar and holdover releases to benefit

The ticket rates in multiplexes are often outside the reach of the common man. Hence, when National Cinema Day was announced on September 23, 2022, it led to a massive craze. On this day, most theatres across the country offered tickets for just Rs. 75. The second edition of the National Cinema Day was celebrated on October 13, 2023, when the tickets were priced at Rs. 99. In between, the multiplex chains came up with Cinema Lovers Day on January 20, 2023. Its second edition was celebrated earlier this year on February 23, and it helped cinema halls record healthy footfalls. It was the day when Article 370 and Crakk were released, and both these films benefited. The next Cinema Lovers Day was expected to happen in 2025. However, the exhibition has given a nice surprise to the viewers. They have decided to once again celebrate Cinema Lovers Day this Friday, that is, April 19.

As it happened earlier on this day, multiplexes will offer tickets at a nominal price of just Rs. 99. The source told Bollywood Hungama, “All the multiplex chains will get a mail about this offer today from the Multiplex Association of India. As it happened in the previous instances, the majority of the single screens, smaller chains and standalone theatres will also implement the offer.” Miraj Cinemas announced the offer yesterday evening on their social media handles.

The move is expected to benefit the films running in cinemas, especially the new releases. A trade source commented, “The major releases are Dibakar Banerjee's bold thriller Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi-Ileana D'Cruz-Sendhil Ramamurthy starrer romcom, Do Aur Do Pyaar. Both these films will be at an advantage. The other two new releases, the semi-animated Luv You Shankar and the Hollywood dystopian thriller Civil War will also now pull in more audience.”

The source continued, “The Eid releases, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan, haven’t worked. But viewers might turn up to watch these films for Rs. 99 on April 19. The other holdover films like Madgaon Express, Crew and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire are already doing well, and this offer will boost their footfalls this Friday.”

While the normal seats will be priced at Rs. 99, the recliners and the films playing in special formats like 3D, IMAX, 4DX etc will be available for Rs. 199.

