Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood witnessed a disturbing security breach on April 14. Two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle fired multiple rounds outside Galaxy Apartments, where Khan resides. No injuries were reported. However, the incident sent shockwaves through the industry and raised concerns about the actor's safety. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde personally contacted Khan and assured him of heightened security measures and met the Khan family after the two assailants were arrested and brought back to Mumbai.

Salim Khan REACTS to gun firing at Salman Khan’s residence: “He will continue his schedule as usual”

Days later, his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who lives in the same building, acknowledged the ongoing police investigation and the state government's assurances. He spoke to India Today and said in Hindi, “What’s there to talk about? Yeh jaahil log joh kehte hain maar denge tab pata lagega na (These illiterate people say you’ll learn your lesson when we’ll kill you). We’ve been given extra police protection. They’ve (Mumbai Police) assured protection for us and our friends. If they’ve arrested two people today, that means they’re on it.”

He added, “There is nothing to fear. The matter is now with the police. The Maharashtra government has assured full protection. Salman will continue his schedule as usual.”

Salman Khan has been provided Y-plus category security, a high level of security detail reserved for high-profile individuals facing serious threats, for almost a year. Following the incident, authorities further bolstered security around Khan and his family. Media captured Salman exiting the apartment complex for the first time on Tuesday since the incident, surrounded by significant police protection.

Chief Minister Shinde made a visit on Tuesday to Salman Khan’s residence. Following his meeting, he spoke to the media and reiterated the government's commitment to Khan's safety, emphasizing that such acts would not be tolerated. “I have assured Salman Khan that the government stands behind him, and his safety is the government’s responsibility. The government will ensure that no one dares to do such an act in Mumbai,” as reported by PTI.

He also went on to add, “This is Maharashtra, no gang is left here. Be it Lawrence Bishnoi or anyone else, we will eliminate him. Any kind of bullying by anyone will not work in Maharashtra. We will uproot all the gangs and goons. Hooliganism will not be allowed to continue. If any gang is to be found involved in this, they will not be spared. The accused are being interrogated. Strict actions will be taken. I don’t want to comment on what happened in the past government, but we will uproot all the gangs and goons who will try to harm any person of the state.”

MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Salman's sister Arpita Sharma also visited the family, offering their support. Taking to social media, Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan called the incident "unnerving" and expressed the family's shock. He emphasized their full cooperation with the police investigation and their faith in the authorities to ensure their safety. The family refrained from further media statements, prioritizing the investigation.

According to a report in NDTV, sources revealed that two gunmen are reportedly affiliated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, claimed responsibility in an online post, describing the attack as a "preview" and issuing a warning to the Bollywood actor. However, the authenticity of the claim is yet to be verified independently.

